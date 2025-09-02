Nepal’s Tourism Promoted at PATA Travel Mart-2025 in Thailand



Bangkok: Nepal’s tourism essence was highlighted in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand through the presentation of ‘Nepal Pavilion’ under the PATA Travel Mart-2025. The promotional event was organized by the Nepal Tourism Board in collaboration with Nepal Airlines Corporation and 14 private tourism companies from August 26 to 28.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the event was held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, a leading international B2B travel trade event in the Asia-Pacific region. Nepal was presented as an attractive, vibrant experiential destination and a unique Himalayan getaway that can be visited year-round.





The press release by PATA stated that the event saw participation from over 1,000 visitors representing more than 50 tourism destinations. Additionally, over 400 sellers from 225 organizations across 30 destinations took part, with 52 percent of sellers participating in the Mart for the first time. Meanwhile, 225 buyers from 218 organizations representing 41 key source markets attended the event, 65 percent of whom were first-time participants.





The stupa-themed “Nepal Pavilion” stood out as one of the most attractive and captivating displays at the exhibition, drawing significant attention and appreciation from international buyers and exhibitors.





Showcasing Nepal’s rich tourism offerings including mountaineering, trekking, spirituality, wellness, luxury travel, and community-based tourism, the Pavilion served as a vibrant platform to highlight Nepal’s diverse tourism experiences. It also exemplified a successful model of public-private partnership in international tourism promotion.





During the Mart, Nepal also promoted the sixth edition of the Himalayan Travel Mart, the country’s premier international travel and trade exhibition, scheduled to be held in Kathmandu from June 2 to 4, 2026.





In his opening remarks, PATA International Chair Peter Semone emphasized the role of the Mart in promoting sustainable travel and tourism across the Asia-Pacific region.





PATA Nepal Chapter CEO, Suresh Singh Budal, stated that the event focused on presenting Nepal as a destination for nature, culture, adventure tourism, wellness, luxury, and community-based tourism.





The next PATA Travel Mart will be held in Malaysia from August 18 to 20, 2026.

