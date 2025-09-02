Judicial Council Recommends Six Candidates for District Judge Positions



Kathmandu: The Judicial Council has moved forward with a significant decision, recommending six law officials for appointment as district judges.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the council’s meeting on Tuesday resulted in the selection of individuals from various legal backgrounds. Among those recommended are Gokul Bahadur Niraula, the District Attorney of Kathmandu District Government Attorney’s Office; Arun Kumar Koirala, Deputy Registrar of the Administrative Court; and Kul Prasad Dahal, Records Keeper at Rolpa District Court, as confirmed by Suman Pandey, Information Officer of the Judicial Council.





Additionally, Surya Prasad Bhandari, a bench officer at the Supreme Court, Anupama Pant, Deputy Registrar of the Supreme Court, and Bishwadeep Besra, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, have also been put forward for the role of district judges.





The Judicial Council’s recommendations come at a crucial time, with 27 district court judge positions currently vacant. Out of these, 21 are expected to be filled through an open competition organized by the Judicial Service Commission.

