National Assembly Convenes to Discuss Key Legislative Matters



Kathmandu: The National Assembly (NA) is holding its meeting today at 3:15 pm in the Federal Parliament Building, Naya Baneshwor. The agenda includes several significant legislative discussions and presentations.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the NA Chairperson is scheduled to inform the assembly about a letter received from the Office of the President regarding the portfolio divisions of the Council of Ministers. This is a crucial update that will provide clarity on the distribution of responsibilities within the government.

Additionally, Tulasa Kumari Dahal, Chair of the Legislation Management Committee, is set to present the committee’s report on the Federal Civil Service Bill, 2080. This bill is an important piece of legislation that will impact the structure and functioning of the federal civil service.

NA Secretary Dr. Surendra Aryal is expected to table the Bill to amend certain Nepal Acts relating to Land, 2082. This will be accompanied by a message from the House of Representatives (HoR

), highlighting the collaborative legislative process between the two houses.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel will also present the Alternative Development Finance Mobilization Bill, 2081. He will seek consideration from the NA, supported by a message from the HoR, emphasizing the bill’s importance for economic development.

Meanwhile, two parliamentary committees are also meeting today. The Agriculture, Cooperative and Natural Resources Committee and the Legislation Management Committee will be convening to discuss their respective agendas, underscoring the day’s focus on legislative and developmental issues.