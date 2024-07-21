UML’s whip to vote for PM Oli in trust motion



Kathmandu: The CPN UML has issued a whip to its lawmakers to vote for Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in the trust motion being held in the House of Representatives (HoR) meeting on Sunday.

Chief whip of the party, Mahesh Bartaula, issued a circular to all lawmakers of the party via SMS today.

“Prime Minister Oli is presenting himself for the confidence motion at HoR meeting on Sunday. So, you are urged to attend the meeting and vote for him,” the whip stated.

PM Oli is taking a trust vote as per Article 76 (4) of the constitution.

UML Chairman Oli was appointed Prime Minister in line with Article 76 (2) of the constitution last Friday.

Source: National News Agency RSS