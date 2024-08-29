UN High Commissioner for Human Rights delegation meets IGP



A delegation at the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) paid a courtesy call on Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Moinul Islam at the police headquarters here this afternoon.

Rory Mungoven, Head of the Asia-Pacific Section of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, led the three-member delegation, read a press release.

Other members of the delegation are Asia-Pacific Section Human Rights Officer Livia Cosenza and Alexander James Amir El Jundi.

In the meeting, the IGP assured the delegation of full cooperation after discussing various issues.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha