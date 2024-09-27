UN secretary general expresses full solidarity with CA

United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres today expressed his “total solidarity” with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and the interim government, saying the UN stands ready to support reforms in Bangladesh.

The UN secretary general expressed his support when he met the chief adviser at the UN headquarters here on Thursday (local time).

“The country team of the UN will like to support you,” he said, adding that the newly adopted UN Pact of the Future was very much relevant to Bangladesh and its concessional funding applies to the country.

Guterres praised the Bangladesh peacekeepers, saying, “They are very important for us.”

Prof Yunus highlighted the July-August student-led mass uprising, which ended Sheikh Hasina’s brutal dictatorship.

‘I am here because young people gave their lives for a new Bangladesh,” he said.

They also discussed climate change and its impact on the 170 million people of Bangladesh, the Rohingya crisis, and the UN-led fact finding mission, which is investigati

ng atrocities committed during the July-August mass uprising.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha