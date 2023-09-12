Key Issues

A five-member delegation led by Kanni Wignaraja, Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific (RBAP) of the United Nations Development Programme(UNDP), paid a courtesy call on Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury at the latter's office here today.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues including 'My Constituency' app, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) implementation, Ashrayan Project, Rohingya issue, transition of Bangladesh from Least Developed Country (LDC) level and Delta Plan 2100, a press release said.

The speaker said that the successful implementation of SDG has been ensured by including the SDG indicators in the 'Five Year Plan' of the Bangladesh government.

She said if the SDG related information is included in the 'My Constituency' app, the members of parliament will always know the updated information.

Kanni Wignaraja said that Bangladesh's transition to the LDC list in 2026 is very promising.

She added that all the political parties should be proactive in increasing the participation of women in the elections of the national parliament.

UNDP Resident Representative for Bangladesh, Stefan Liller, Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh Sonali Dayaratne and Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh Anwarul Haque were present, among others, on the occasion.

Senior officials of parliament secretariat were also present.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha