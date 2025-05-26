Unification of Nepal Socialist Party and Maoist Centre Marks Significant Step for Socialist Revolution



Lalitpur: Former Prime Minister and CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has announced that the unification between the Maoist Centre and the Nepal Socialist Party marks a significant step toward achieving a socialist revolution. Speaking at a programme held in Lalitpur to announce the formal integration of the two parties, Dahal emphasized that the unification of all communist forces has been a key agenda since the last general elections. He expressed confidence that this merger would help garner greater public trust.





According to National News Agency Nepal, discussions are ongoing with other political parties for further unification. Dahal underscored that the unification with the Socialist Party carries long-term political significance and will help advance the socialist movement in the country.





Nepal Socialist Party leader Ganga Narayan Shrestha stated that the decision to merge the party with the Maoist Centre was endorsed by two-thirds of the party’s central committee members. He mentioned that it is now irrelevant for parties with shared ideologies and political agendas to remain separate.





CPN (Maoist Centre) General Secretary Dev Gurung reaffirmed the party’s commitment to continue efforts toward unifying all parties aligned with the socialist revolutionary cause. Following the unification, Shrestha has been appointed as Secretary of the Maoist Centre, it has been said.

