Key Issues

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has said that the upcoming years will be for party building and strengthening the party organization.

Addressing the first Lalitpur District Convention of NC on Saturday, Deuba said that all should shoulder responsibility for expansion of party organization instead of criticizing others.

On the occasion, Deuba made it clear that he would not claim the party leadership in future but would offer his assistance to the NC. "Now, youth should lead the NC. I urge to advance by keeping all sides intact in the party," Deuba asked.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal