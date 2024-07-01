Use of cement sheet in livestock to increase production of Tk 12,300cr annually



Industry insiders today laid emphasise using of cement sheets in the livestock sector, especially in poultry and cattle farms, to increase production by more than Taka 12,300 crore annually in the country.

They said, by reducing the cost of production on the one hand, marginal farms will be able to return to profit, on the other hand, consumers will be able to eat eggs, milk and meat at a lower price.

They disclosed this information at a workshop titled “Green construction: How cement sheet is transforming Bangladesh’s agricultural economy” held at the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) in the capital today.

ERF and Bangladesh Cement Sheet Manufacturing Association (BCSMA) jointly organized the workshop. Dr Musaddique Hossain, president of BCSMA, Waeez R Hossain, Deputy Managing Director (DMD), Anwar Group of Industries, a major entrepreneur in the cement sheet industry, spoke at the event as panel discussants.

ERF president Mohammad Refayet Ullah Mirdha chaired the event while its general secretary Abul Kash

em also spoke. Executive director of the Agricultural Research Foundation Dr. Nathu Ram Sarker presented the keynote paper on the topic.

Waeez R Hossain said that there is a silent revolution in the use of cement sheets in the production of cattle and poultry sector across the country.

“The use of cement sheets in the country has increased the production of eggs, milk and meat by about 9 percent. Cement sheets not only protect fish and livestock from diseases, but also reduce mortality by about 10 percent,” he said.

Dr. Musaddique said Bangladesh is at risk of high temperature due to various reasons, which is a cause of concern for animal resources and the agriculture sector. “Cement sheets can play a big role in reducing this concern,” he added.

He said as the sheets have 6 layers, it can control the temperature inside the shed by up to 12 degrees celsius during extreme heat, keeping the environment inside the shed relatively cool. “It reduces death from heat stroke in chickens and cattle,” he pointed ou

t.

Dr. Musaddique also said the use of these sheets reduces farm construction costs by up to 30 percent, which helps in reducing the cost of production.

In the keynote paper Dr. Nathu Ram highlighting various research findings at the workshop, stating that cement sheet is a versatile and sustainable building material system that is being used in various construction projects worldwide.

He said the use of cement sheets is increasing day by day in the construction of infrastructure in residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural sectors in Bangladesh like in different countries due to environment friendly, sustainable construction, cost effective, heat and fire resistant.

The presentation also stated that excess heat can reduce feed intake by up to 25 percent in cattle and poultry, resulting in reduced production. Building sheds made of cement sheets reduces heat by about 6-degrees Celsius and increases feed intake for livestock and poultry.

There are currently a total of 1.25 lakh poultry farms in

the country out of which 35 percent sheds are made of cement sheets.

This has increased the annual production of eggs by about 11 percent or 257 crore pieces of eggs. If cement sheets can be used in the entire of the farms, there will be additional production of about 700 crore eggs per year, the market value of which is about Taka 8,400 crore.

Besides, there are about 4.25 lakh cattle (dairy and fattening) commercial farms in the country. Apart from this, the production of meat in the country including other domestic cattle is 87.10 lakh tonnes annually.

At present, about 19 percent sheds of dairy and animal fattening farms are made of cement sheets, if 100 percent of the farms can be made of cement sheets, the annual production of meat in the country will be increased by about 6 lakh tonnes with a market value of about Taka 3,900 crore.

According to association data, around Taka 1,000 crore has been invested in the cement sheet sector in Bangladesh so far. At present 5 cement sheet manufacturing compani

es in the country have an annual production capacity of about 3.62 lakh metric tonnes. Among which Anwar Cement Sheet Ltd. holds the majority market share.

ERF joint secretary Mizanur Rahman, finance secretary Rahim Sheikh, Anwar Group senior general manager (Marketing) Humayun Farid and Anwar Group senior manager (media and corporate affairs) Suman Saha were present, among others, at the workshop.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha