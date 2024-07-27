Uttar Baridhara notch win in Sr. Div. Football



Ten men Uttar Baridhara Club blanked Little Friends Club by 3-0 goals in the Bashundhara Group Senior Division Football League held at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city’s Kamalapur on Saturday.

In the day’s match, Baridhara took the lead through a suicidal goal scored by Little Friends Club’s Sajjad Hossain Hridoy in the 11th minute while Faisal Ahmed increased the margin double for Baridhara in the 10th minute of the match.

Faisal sealed the victory for Baridhara scoring his second goal in the 16th minutes of the match.

Abul Kashem of Baridhara was shown direct red card by the referee for his unsporting behavior in the match.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha