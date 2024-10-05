Uttara AL president Robin placed on 3-day remand

Advocate Monwaraul Islam Robin, president of Uttara West Thana Awami League, has been placed on a three-day police remand in connection with student Sanjid Hossain Mridha murder case.

Police produced Robin before the court of Metropolitan Magistrate (MM) Arifur Rahman today with a 10-day remand prayer but the court granted three-day remand.

Robin was arrested from his Uttara residence on Friday noon for his alleged involvement in the Sanjid Hossain Mridha murder case.

The case, in brief, is that Sanjid Hossain Mridha, student of an educational institution of Uttara area, was shot dead by the activists of AL and its front organizations at Uttara sector-3 in the afternoon on August 5 last.

A bullet hit his throat and he fell on the ground at that time. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where attending doctors declared him dead.

Kabir Hossain, father of Sanjid Hossain Mridha, on September 19 lodged a murder case with Uttara West Thana in this connection.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha