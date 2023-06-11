Key Issues

Dhaka South city unit Awami League Senior Adviser Abdul Haque Sobuj died of kidney ailments at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital here tonight.

He was 68.

"My father breathed his last at about 11pm today," Sobuj's second son Shohel Newaz told BSS.

Sobuj left behind three sons, three daughters and a host of relatives, friends, admirers and political fellows to mourn his death. His wife Feroza Begum died on October 29 in 2015.

Sabuj's elder son Asraful Huq is a special correspondent of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).

He was admitted to the BSMMU on June 8 with kidney ailments and shifted to the ICU today as his physical conditions deteriorated.

Sabuj was elected as Vice President (VP) of Habibullah Bahar College Central Students' Union twice.

He also served as joint general secretary of the undivided Dhaka city unit of AL.

The body of Sabuj will be taken to AL Central Office in the city's Bangabandhu Avenue at 10.30am tomorrow to allow his political fellows and well-wishers to have their last glimpse of him.

Later, his body will be taken to his ancestral home at Kalai Sardarer Char Village of Purba Enayet Nagar Union at Kalkini upazila in Madaripur district where he will be laid to eternal rest beside his parents' graves following his namaj-e-janaza there.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha