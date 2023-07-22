General

Tourism entrepreneurs have become active to remove water hyacinth after Phewa Lake becomes ugly due to water hyacinth.

Different organisations, security personnel and tourism entrepreneurs of Pokhara have started removing the water hyacinth, which spreads towards east from west part of the Phewa Lake during rainy season every year.

A total of 10 trucks of water hyacinth were removed from Phewa Lake this morning with the participation of tourism entrepreneurs, security personnel, different organisations related to tourism and students at the coordination of Trekking Agencies' Association of Nepal, Gandaki Province, said Chairperson of TAAN, Gandaki, Dharma Raj Panthi.

Mayor of Pokhara Metropolitan City, Dhan Raj Acharya, said considering the problems facing by tourists and pilgrimage for boat ride in Phewa Lake and visiting Talbarahi Temple due to water hyacinth, a campaign to remove water hyacinth has been organised every week with the coordination of different organisations.

Launching the campaign, Mayor Acharya mentioned that preparation has been made to sign contract with bio-gas company to manage the water hyacinth. Some 200 students of Nepal Academy of Tourism and Hotel Management (NATHM) removed the water hyacinth from Phewa Lake today.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal