‘Water resources conservation, disaster management unlikely sans Chure conservation’

Stakeholders have drawn attention of the officials to put timely plans and strategies for the management of water resources and disaster recovery since the twin tasks remain incomplete without conservation of Chure region. At a programme organized by Water and Energy Commission Secretariat on "Water Resource Management of Kamala River Basin' in Janakpurdham on Sunday, the people's representatives from the catchment areas of Kamala River said that the key reason of disaster in Madhes is unmanaged excavation of Chure region. They also called for an immediate step to end uncontrolled exploitation of Chure region. On the occasion, Vice Chairman of Policy and Planning Commission of Madhes Province, Nathu Prasad Chaudhary, said that Madhes is facing one after another crisis as ecosystem of Chure region is destabilized due to unmanaged human activities. So, water level in Madhes has reduced and the people's livelihood is at the receiving end due to the problems like flooding and inundation. "The agriculture sect or in Madhes, the food basket of the country, is in a shambles. Almost 70 per cent of the entire problem is due to excessive exploitation of Chure region and Mahabharat. Madhes will convert into a desert in 10-15 years if the current situation continues unabated," Chaudhary added. He also urged all three layers of government and development partners to work in collaboration by drafting Chure Conservation Act. Likewise, Secretary at Water and Energy Commission Secretariat Sushil Chandra Tiwari said the government is working to run different activities for sustainable management of water resources in the river basins by making water resources utilization strategy. Also speaking at the event, Secretary at the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure Development of Madhes Province Ashok Kumar Sah pointed out the lack of coordination among different agencies, projects and institutions in the Kamala River basin and called for developing an integrated mechanism for coordination among the agencies. Mayors of Kamala Mu nicipality, Ganeshman Charnath Municipality, Sabaila Municipality, Katari Municipality, Dudhauli Municipality and other participants also asked the government to form an official mechanism by including all the stakeholders from the affected areas. On the occasion, Head of Development Cooperation at the Embassy of Australia in Kathmandu, Kavitha Kasynathan, said the Australian Embassy was always ready to cooperative in the primary areas of Kamala River Basin Water Resource Management and Development Strategy. Source: National News Agency Nepal