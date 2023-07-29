General

Kathmandu, July 29 (RSS): Sajan Magar, 13, who went missing in the flood-fed Samakhushi Rivulet in Kathmandu on July 23, has yet to be found. His whereabouts has remained unknown for nearly a week despite constant efforts of rescue teams for the search.

Chief of District Police Range, Kathmandu, SSP Dan Bahadur Karki informed that the status of the schoolboy, Magar, has remained unknown though rescue teams comprising disaster management team of the Nepal Police and Armed Police Force along with trained dogs were mobilized for the search.

"Despite intensifying search operation with the mobilization of disaster management and rescue team with trained dogs in the entire Samakhushi rivulet, the child's whereabouts has so far remained unknown. We have even informed the police units located in the potential areas but no progress has been made in the rescue", DSP Karki added. The search for the missing continues, police informed.

The sixth grader of Panipokhari-based Bhanubhakta Memorial School in Kathmandu had fallen in the rivulet from a wall while going for football play on July 23 evening. He went missing after falling into the flood-fed rivulet. ---

Source: National News Agency