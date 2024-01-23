Contact Us

WHO DG congratulates Saima Wazed

DHAKA, World Health Organization (WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has extended congratulations to Saima Wazed, a strong advocate for autism, on her appointment as WHO's Regional Director for South-East Asia Regional Office (WHOSEARO). "You have the confidence and trust of the member states of the South East Asia and of the Executive Board," Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote in a post from X handle. He wrote Saima has been entrusted with guiding the health systems of 11 countries comprising nearly two billion people. The region is extremely diverse, and the range of health challenges is equally diverse, he added. "Of course, you are not alone. You are supported by a very dedicated and talented team at the Regional Office. You have my full support and trust, and that of my colleagues in headquarters. I look forward to working with you," WHO DG wrote. Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha

