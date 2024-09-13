Withdrawal of false cases against Khaleda Zia, Tarique Rahman demanded

Withdrawal of all false cases lodged as part of conspiracy against Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia and her son party’s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has been demanded.

BNP Chairperson’s Adviser and former Opposition Chief Whip Zainul Abdin Farroque made the demand in a sit-in programme in front of Jatiya Press Club here today.

Ziaur Rahman Samaj Kalyan Forum organized the programme demanding unconditional withdrawal of the false cases immediately which were filed during the ousted autocrat Sheikh Hasina’s regime.

Zainul Abdin Farroque said if Tarique Rahman can be made accused without any reason in the cases filed over August 21 grenade attack and Begum Khaleda Zia can serve five years jail term, Sheikh Hasina should be given 100 years imprisonment in 118 cases after bringing her back from India.

He hoped the interim government will hold elections in due time. If BNP is voted to power in the polls, no corruption and nepotism will be tolerated, F

arroque said.

The public representatives will work following the constitution, he said.

Ziaur Rahman Samaj Kalyan Forum President Manjur Rahman Bhuiyan chaired the programme which was moderated by the forum’s General Secretary Md Shah Alam and Joint General Secretary Sohel Rana.

BNP National Executive Committee Members Abu Naser Muhammad Rahmatullah and Kazi Rafiq, Olama Dal Senior Joint Convener Mawlana Alamgir Hossain, Tanti Dal Senior Joint Convener Dr Kazi Monir, DAB North Unit Vice-President Professor Dr Jahanara Laiju and Chittagong University Jatiyatabadi Teachers Association General Secretary Professor Shah Alam also spoke, among others.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangsthai