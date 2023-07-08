General

A woman died when her house collapsed in Doti on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Ganga Malasi, 30, of Dipayal Silgadhi Municipality-5.

Police Inspector at the District Police Office, Doti, Laxmi Raj Joshi, said the incident took place when a one-storey house crushed Malasi while she was sleeping.

A 10-member rescue team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Aan Singh Dhami, retrieved Malasi's dead body only on Saturday morning despite the efforts launched since Friday night, added Joshi.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal