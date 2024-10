Women cricket team announced for Asia Qualifier

Kathmandu: The Cricket Association of Nepal on Wednesday announced a 14-member Nepali team for ICC U-19 Women’s T20 Asia Qualifier.

The team under captainship of Puja Mahato was announced for the qualifier to be held in the United Arab Emirates from November 4 to 14.

Soni Pakhrin, Alisa Yadav, Sana Prabin, Jyotsnika Marasaini, Kusum Godar, Sabitra Dhami, Karisma Gurung, Manisha Upadhyay, Riya Sharma, Simana KC, Sneha Mahara, Rachana Chaudhary and Trisana BK are team members.

Nepal, UAE, Kuwait and Thailand would participate in the qualifier.

Source: National News Agency Nepal