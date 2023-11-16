Women’s four-nation T20 Cricket Series: Hong Kong defeats Nepal by nine wickets

Nepal faced a defeat to Hong Kong in a match held today under the Women's four-nation T20 Series. Hong Kong defeated Nepal by nine wickets in the match held at Hong Kong Cricket Club ground. Chasing the target of 57 runs posted by Nepal, Hong Kong met it in nine overs losing one wicket. With this loss, Nepal's dream to play final match has shattered. Winning two consecutive matches, Hong Kong has reached the final of the Series. Similarly, Tanzania has already booked its place in final by winning two matches. Natasha Miles made the highest 30 runs in 23 balls for Hong Kong to win the match while Shanzeen Shahzad scored 20 runs. Likewise, Mariko Hill contributed five runs. Earlier, choosing to bat first after winning the toss, Nepal made 56 runs in 18 overs losing all wickets. Rabina Chhetri gathered the highest 25 runs in 30 balls for Nepal while other players could not collect double digit runs. Nepal had lost four wickets in five runs. Nepal lost opener Puja Mahato as the first wicket in four runs an d Samjhana Khadka as the second wicket. Khadka made only one run. Kajal Shrestha and Captain Indu Barma returned to pavilion without a single run. Towards bowling, Iqra Sahar of Hong Kong took three wickets while Ruchitha Venkatesh two wickets, and Betty Chan, Mariko Hill and Kary Chan one wicket each. Nepal were defeated by Tanzania by 27 runs in their first match. Four countries-- Hong Kong, Nepal, Tanzania and Japan are participating in the Series. Nepal will play against Japan on November 18. Source: National News Agency RSS