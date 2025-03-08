Women’s T20 Series: Nepal Lost to Namibia by Six Wickets



Kathmandu: Nepal has lost to Namibia by six wickets in the match under the four-nation women’s T20 I series. Namibia defeated Nepal by six wickets in a match played at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Uganda today. Chasing the target of 93 runs set by Nepal, the match was reduced to 15 overs through the ‘DLS’ method after rain interrupted the match for some time.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the target was reduced to 71 runs after the match was limited to 15 overs. Namibia chased down the target in 14.5 overs losing four wickets. Mekelaye Mwatile scored the top for Namibia with 26 runs facing 35 throws, while Jurriene Diergaardt scored 13 runs not out. For Namibia, Edelle van Zyl made eight runs, Sune Wittmann (captain) seven runs, Yasmeen Khan six runs, and Wilka Mwatile five runs.





Captain Indu Verma, Kabita Joshi, Pooja Mahato, and Ishwori Bista took one wicket each for Nepal. Invited to bat first after winning the toss, the Nepali women’s team scored 92 runs for the loss of 10 wickets in 20 overs. Samjhana Khadka had gathered 18 runs off 11 balls for Nepal. Likewise, Ishwari Bista scored 17 runs, Kabita Joshi 16 runs, and Pooja Mahato 13 runs. Nepal got an additional 15 runs in the match.





Nepal is playing its second match against Uganda on Sunday. Likewise, it will take on Hong Kong on March 10, Namibia on March 12, Uganda on March 13, and Hong Kong on March 14.

