The World Environment Day-2023 was observed in the district today in a befitting manner as elsewhere in the country.

This year, World Environment Day 2023 is hosted by C"te d'Ivoire (West African country) and the theme of this year's Environment Day is 'Solution to plastic pollution'. This year marks the 50th year of World Environment Day.

Marking the day, a colorful rally was brought out from the deputy commissioner's office which paraded the important streets and ended at the same place this morning.

District Administration and Department of Environment of the district jointly organised a discussion at the conference room of the deputy commissioner office.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ashfaqul Haq Choudhury addressed the function as chief guest with Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Md. Fakhrul Hasan in the chair.

District council executive officer Dr. Lutfor Rahman, Additional Police Super Md. Reazul Islam, Additional District Magistrate Md. Zubair Hossain Chowdhury, Assistant Director of Narail Environment Department office Shaikh Kamal Mehedi, Deputy Director of DAE Dipok Kumar Roy and Government Victoria College's Professor Dr. Saem Ali Khan were present as the special guests.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha