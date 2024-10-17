World leaders’ attention drawn to climate change impact: PM Oli



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said Nepal has been continuously raising its voice for the safety of humanity and the earth. “We are also doing it in practice, which is indeed a contribution to global environmental safety,” he added.

PM Oli said it during a meeting with a delegation of the Nepal Republic Media on Thursday. He also reminded that he had drawn world leaders’ attention during the recent 79th UN General Assembly towards the suffering facing Nepal owing to the climate change impact despite its negligible role in the emission of greenhouse gases. It was also reiterated in the global forum that Nepal deserves climate justice for the loss and damage it has incurred, Oli stated.

If security of Himalaya is ignored, it would result in rising sea level, he warned.

The PM further said Nepal was also working in the sector of hydropower. Media can inform people about it, he hoped.

On the occasion, Nepal Republic Media’s Chair Binod Raj Gyawali, and President, International of The New York Tim

es Company, Stephen Dunbar-Johnson, among others met PM Oli at his official residence, Baluwatar. The team apprised the PM of the collaboration between Nepal Republic Media and New York Times International that anyone could read the news from world renowned media via a digital paywall.

On the occasion, he reminded that Nepal’s constitution had accorded huge respect to freedom of the press and speech and guaranteed at least 33 percent women participation in all State mechanisms. The media should receive right information and disseminate accordingly, he stressed.

A staunch advocate for climate and social justice and Global Engagement Director at the Fossil Fuel Treaty Initiative, Harjeet Singh, observed that PM Oli’s understanding of climate justice was appropriate. “I realized leader Oli is in the forefront of this agenda in south Asia,” he commented.

Source: National News Agency RSS