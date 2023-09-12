Key Issues

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today said that the innovation ideas of the country's youth are the driving force to build Smart Bangladesh.

"The youth are the driving force of our nation, and their innovative ideas and perspectives are invaluable. We are committed to creating a smarter Bangladesh," he said.

The foreign minister was speaking at the event titled "Smart Bangladesh Roundtable Discussion for Youth Perspective'' organized by the foreign ministry at the ministry here.

Dr Momen said the development and deployment of cutting-edge technology, including blockchains and Neural Networks, underscores the government's commitment to create a culture of innovation within its operation.

"It also indicates an increasing willingness to grow in-house competencies in AI and adjacent technologies," he added.

The roundtable aimed to engage the youth of Bangladesh in envisioning and creating a smarter, more innovative nation.

The discussion also focused on the introduction of the Smart Bangladesh Olympiad, marking a milestone in the nation's commitment to youth engagement and innovation.

Connecting the central power structure of the government to the youth was a core theme of the round table.

Former Principal Secretary &amp; Co-Chair of Smart Bangladesh Network (SBN) Dr. Abul Kalam Azad also spoke as the Special Guest.

"This initiative marks a significant step toward a smarter Bangladesh. The youth's active involvement is essential to our success, and the Smart Bangladesh Olympiad will serve as a catalyst for innovation," Azad said

Foreign ministry's Chief Innovation Officer and DG, Trade, Investment &amp; ICT, Dr. Syed Muntasir Mamun said the foreign ministry is committed to building a culture of innovation within the ministry and beyond.

The foreign ministry's ICT wing presented its own Digital Public Infrastructure initiatives and globally deployed strengths.

Officials from the Foreign Office and a2i joined the discussion session along with youth representatives from various universities, technical and vocational schools, madrasahs and other such institutions from all over the country.

The ministry's officials sought more direct youth participation in its developmental ambitions through its various initiatives such the "innovation lounge" and "iLab".

The foreign ministry would like to bridge a historical gap by empowering the youth to participate actively in impactful policymaking dialogues, ensuring that their voices shape the future of the nation.

This initiative recognizes that the youth are not just participants but the most significant stakeholders in the Smart Bangladesh journey.

The foreign ministry in collaboration with foreign missions in various countries’ aspires to spread the youth's innovations beyond Bangladesh's borders and throughout the world.

This global outreach will not only showcase Bangladesh's innovation but also create opportunities for cross-cultural collaboration and knowledge exchange. Another aim of the initiative is to connect the creative energy of the Bangladesh youth to the Global supply chain and design ecosystems.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha