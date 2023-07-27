Health & Safety, medical

As many as 10 dengue patients died and 2,361 were admitted to different hospitals in the country during the last 24 hours till 8 am today.

"During the period, 1,122 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city while 1,239 were admitted to different hospitals outside it," a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

"This year, 225 deaths were reported from dengue disease while 281 died last year," the daily statement of the DGHS said.

With the new cases, the total number of patients rose to 42,702, the statement said, adding: "Some 34,010 patients were released from different hospitals this year of the total patients."

"Some 8,467 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals. Of them, 4,809 are in Dhaka while 3,658 are outside the capital city," it added.

July has already become the worst month as the authorities recorded 178 deaths from dengue and 34,724 positive cases till today.

Health experts warned the dengue situation may deteriorate in the coming August and September, asking authorities to launch a massive campaign against all types of mosquitoes.

Analyzing the amount of rainfall, temperature and humidity in Bangladesh, they described these months as the most suitable period for breeding Aedes mosquito.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne illness that occurs in tropical and subtropical areas of the world. Outbreaks of the disease are usually seasonal, peaking during and after the rainy season.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha