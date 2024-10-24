102 medical teams, 486 flood shelter centers standby at Noakhali

Noakhali district administration have taken all necessary precautionary measures including preparing 102 medical teams, 486 flood shelter centres and introducing a hotline number to deal with the impacts of the super cyclonic storm ‘Dana’.

“A total of 102 medical teams have been prepared to provide medical aid while 486 flood shelter centers have been kept ready to respond to any unexpected situation,” said Noakhali Deputy Commissioner Khandaker Ishtiak Ahmed.

Ishtiak said leave of all the officials and employees under the DC office have been cancelled and they were given instructions to stay on duty at their respective offices and services.

“The situation in Noakhali is normal so far. All preparations have been made by the district administration. Control rooms have been opened in all upazilas,” Ishtiak said, adding, “More than eight thousand volunteers have been kept standby on the coast.

Adequate police will be deployed before and after the disaster, said Police Superintendent Md. Abdullah-Al-Faruqe.

Police will also be deployed to ensure safety in the flood shelters, he added.

The holidays of police officials have also been cancelled in four police stations, Faruque said.

