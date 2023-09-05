Health & Safety, medical

A total of 11 dengue patients died and 2,782 were admitted to different hospitals in the country during the last 24 hours till 8 am today.

On September 2, Bangladesh recorded 21 dengue-related deaths, the highest number in a single day this year.

"The death toll from dengue infection crossed 600-mark as the authorities recorded 657 dengue deaths between January 1, 2023 and September 2, a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

"During the period, 951 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city while 1,831 were admitted to different hospitals outside Dhaka," the DGHS daily statement added.

"This year, 657 deaths, the highest in a year since dengue was detected in 2000, were reported from dengue disease while 281 died last year," the daily statement of the DGHS said.

With the new cases, the total number of patients rose to 1,35,916 the statement said, adding, "Some 1,26,127 patients were released from different hospitals this year out of the total patients."

"A total of 9,132 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals. Of them, 4,049 are in Dhaka while 5083 are outside of the capital city," it added.

According to the DGHS statement, among the total dengue positive cases, 51,720 are female and 84,196 are male. Of the total deaths, 380 are female and 277 male.

The authorities have recorded the highest number of dengue positive cases outside Dhaka in August this year meaning the mosquito disease gripped the entire country.

August witnessed 71,976 dengue positive cases, the highest cases in a single month since dengue outbreak began in 2000 in the country while 342 dengue-related deaths were reported in the current month, the DGHS statement said.

According to health experts, the vector-borne disease hit Dhaka city in 2000 subsequently the dengue positive cases were detected in Dhaka city only.

But the dengue disease is changing its nature and it is gradually spreading across the country, they said, adding all 64 districts of the country have witnessed dengue positive cases.

July alone recorded 43,854 dengue positive cases with 204 deaths, the DGHS statement read.

Talking to BSS, several entomologists said that dengue by now emerged as an epidemic as it spread all over the country but observed that the concerned agencies, particularly city corporations could not take required steps to annihilate mosquitoes.

According to hospital authorities, pressure of dengue patients have decreased slightly in healthcare facilities in Dhaka city meaning dengue situation is in decreasing trend in the capital city while the number of dengue cases are increasing outside Dhaka city.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha