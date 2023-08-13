Health & Safety

As many as 11 dengue patients died and 2,905 were admitted to different hospitals in the country during the last 24 hours till 8 am today.

"During the period, 1,042 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city while 1,863 were admitted to different hospitals outside Dhaka," a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

"This year, 398 deaths, the highest in a year since dengue was detected in 2000, were reported from dengue disease while 281 died last year," the daily statement of the DGHS said.

With the new cases, the total number of patients rose to 85,411 the statement said, adding: "Some 75,280 patients were released from different hospitals this year of the total patients."

"A total of 9,733 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals. Of them, 4,335 are in Dhaka while 5,398 are outside the capital city," it added.

Health experts warned the dengue situation may deteriorate this month and in the next month, asking authorities concerned to launch a massive campaign against all types of mosquitoes.

Analysing the amount of rainfall, temperature and humidity in Bangladesh, they described August and September months as the most suitable period for breeding of Aedes mosquitoes.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne illness that occurs in tropical and subtropical areas of the world. Outbreaks of the disease are usually seasonal, peaking during and after the rainy season.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha