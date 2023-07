General

Eleven people have taken ill after they consumed poisonous mushroom at Indrachowk of Dipayal Silgadhi municipality-5 in Doti. The District Police Office, Doti has said they have been referred to Dadeldhura from the District Hospital, Doti.

Superintendent of Police Rajendra Dhamala said they are under medical treatment in Dadeldhura.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal