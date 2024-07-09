11 households of Chyaupani shifted to safer locations



Eleven households of Chyaupani from Bheri municipality-1, Jajarkot have been shifted to safer places. The settlement was put at risk by the earthquake, which is now further vulnerable to landslide.

The earthquake occurred on November 3, 2023 with its epicentre at Ramidanda of Jajarkot had exposed the settlement to vulnerability.

The 11 households facing high risk of landslide have been shifted to safer locations with the help of District Police Office, Jajarkot.

The families of Chyaupani from Bheri-1 were at imminent threat of landslide, so they were taken to safe places, according to assistant inspector of police, Bir Bahadur Thapa.

Among them, six families were relocated at Medegaon and others to their relatives’ homes.

Meanwhile, landslips occurred at several places along the Lumbini-Rara Highway has caused complete halt of vehicular movement for four days.

A local Pushpa Oli wondered why no initiative was taken for opening the blocked road.

Source: National News Agency Nepal