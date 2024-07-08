Three women injured in tiger attack in Dang



Three women were injured in a tiger attack in Dang. Kamala KC, 45, Sita Kumari Bhandari, 53, and Sarita Bhandari, 18, of Tulsipur sub-metropolis-9 were injured in the wild beast attack, said Police Inspector at the Area Police Office Tulsipur Prakash Thapa.

The tiger bounced on the women when they went to collect mushrooms at the Nawadurga Community Forest at Tulsipur sub-metropolis this morning. Kamala sustained minor injuries on both the hands while Sita has injuries on her back and abdomen and Sarita on her right hand.

The injured are undergoing treatment at Rapti Provincial Hospital, Tulsipur.

Source: National News Agency Nepal