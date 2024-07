Three people remain trapped after a water inrush occurred on Sunday morning at a coal mine in Taiyuan, the capital of north China’s Shanxi Province, according to local authorities.

The accident took place at a coal mine company under the Taiyuan Dongshan Coal and Electricity Group Co., Ltd., in Mayu Township, Qingxu County. Rescue efforts are underway.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha