Rainfall taking place all over the country



Kathmandu: The country is experiencing rainfall due to the influence of Monsoon winds today. Most of the places in Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini are receiving light to moderate rain, while rainfall is taking place in some places of the rest of the country.

According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, there will be light to moderate rain in many places of all the provinces this afternoon, with possibility of heavy rain at a few places in Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini provinces.

Later tonight, the weather will be generally to completely cloudy across the country, with a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at some places in Koshi and Madhesh provinces and many places in the remaining provinces. Heavy rain is likely in few places of Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces and one or two places of Madhesh province.

Source: National News Agency RSS