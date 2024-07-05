Health post building built in remote Myagdi village



A health post building was constructed at Chimkhola village in Raghuganga Rural Municipality-7, a geographically remote site in the Myagdi district.

Starting in the fiscal year 2078/079 BS, the rural municipality completed the facility with a total cost of Rs 16.7 million in the current fiscal year, chief of the technical section of the rural municipality Kamal Bahadur Chokhal said.

The newly-constructed building comprises rooms for health workers and drug storage, a meeting hall and others including a residential section.

The building is spread over an area of five ropani of land, which was managed by the local residents and the rural municipality.

Chairman of Raghuganga Rural Municipality-7 Thak Bahadur Paija said that they are preparing for the beginning of the health care services from the building soon.

With the latest facility for the health care service, the rural municipality now has health post buildings in all eight wards except in Ward No. 1.

