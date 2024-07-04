RSP General Secretary suspended



Kathmandu: Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has suspended its general secretary and spokesperson Dr Mukul Dhakal. He was suspended by the party’s central committee on the recommendation of the party’s disciplinary commission.

The meeting of the central committee of the party held late on Wednesday night decided to take action against Dr Dhakal.

Party’s joint general secretary Kabindra Burlakoti has been appointed acting general secretary and while joint general secretary Manish Jha is appointed as acting spokesperson.

Source: National News Agency Nepal