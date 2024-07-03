NC central work execution committee meeting taking place today



Kathmandu: Nepali Congress (NC) has called its central work execution committee meeting to chart out the party’s strategy after reviewing the recent political development in the country.

The meeting is taking place at the Budhanilakantha-based residence of the NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba at 9.00 am today.

NC central office chief secretary Krishna Prasad Poudel said the meeting would discuss on the latest political developments in the country. The two major parties in the parliament, the Nepali Congress and the Communist Party of Nepal (UML), had reached a new agreement on Monday for the power equation.

The meeting would also discuss the issue. The NC and UML reached an agreement to form a national consensus government with various ‘agendas’, including constitution amendment.

Source: National News Agency RSS