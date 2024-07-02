Local food delivery platform ‘Foodi’ launched

Foodi’, a completely domestic online food
delivery platform, has started its journey considering the importance of time
in modern Bangladesh.
“Foodi” is a subsidiary of US-Bangla Airlines which already has connected
with more than 4000 restaurants and shops as delivery partners with a supply
of lakhs of items, a press release said here today.
The food delivery business also has more than 1000 own riders and more than
500 freelance riders connected for providing the best service and innovation
to the users.
Foodi offers 24-hour food delivery services in the capital’s Gulshan, Banani,
Baridhara, Tejgaon, Badda areas and will gradually expand the business to all
the district cities.
At present, Foodi has already started operations in Chattogram, Sylhet,
Rajshahi, Narayanganj, Khulna, Cox’s Bazar, capital’s neighboring district
Gazipur and Savar.
The company committed to empowering the educated youth society, which is
playing a vital role in eliminating unemployment in the country, the release
sa
id.
