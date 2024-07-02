Local food delivery platform ‘Foodi’ launched



Foodi’, a completely domestic online food

delivery platform, has started its journey considering the importance of time

in modern Bangladesh.

“Foodi” is a subsidiary of US-Bangla Airlines which already has connected

with more than 4000 restaurants and shops as delivery partners with a supply

of lakhs of items, a press release said here today.

The food delivery business also has more than 1000 own riders and more than

500 freelance riders connected for providing the best service and innovation

to the users.

Foodi offers 24-hour food delivery services in the capital’s Gulshan, Banani,

Baridhara, Tejgaon, Badda areas and will gradually expand the business to all

the district cities.

At present, Foodi has already started operations in Chattogram, Sylhet,

Rajshahi, Narayanganj, Khulna, Cox’s Bazar, capital’s neighboring district

Gazipur and Savar.

The company committed to empowering the educated youth society, which is

playing a vital role in eliminating unemployment in the country, the release

sa

id.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha