120 Political Parties Apply for House of Representatives Election


Kathmandu: A total of 120 political parties have submitted their applications to the Election Commission for participation in the upcoming House of Representatives (HoR) election scheduled for March 5. The Election Commission had initially set the registration period from November 17 to 26, but later extended the deadline by four days to accommodate more entries.



According to National News Agency Nepal, Election Commission Spokesperson Narayan Prasad Bhattarai stated that by Sunday, all 120 political parties had applied, each securing a unique election symbol. The Commission is now tasked with reviewing these applications, with final approvals expected to be announced by December 6.

