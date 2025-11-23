Contact Us
12th International Physiotherapy Conference Concludes Successfully in Kathmandu


Kathmandu: The 12th International Physiotherapy Conference 2025, organized by the Nepal Physiotherapy Association (NEPTA), has successfully concluded.



According to National News Agency Nepal, the conference, held in Kathmandu on November 21 and 22, is recognized as the largest international physiotherapy event ever held in Nepal. It saw participation from over 450 physiotherapists, rehabilitation professionals, doctors, and healthcare workers.



NEPTA president Samid Katila Shrestha highlighted that the main objective of the conference was to foster coordination and cooperation among health stakeholders in the areas of prevention, control, public awareness, and rehabilitation of non-communicable diseases.



He further informed that the event featured workshops, group discussions, and scientific presentations focusing on non-communicable diseases such as stroke and neurological problems, orthopedic issues like back pain, heart diseases, and the rehabilitation of cancer patients. Participants from seven different countries, alongside representatives from Nepal, contributed to the conference’s diverse discussions and exchanges.

