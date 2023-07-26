Health & Safety

As many as 14 dengue patients died and 2,653 were admitted to different hospitals in the country during the last 24 hours till 8 am today.

"During the period, 1,327 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city while 1,326 were admitted to different hospitals outside it," a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

"This year, 215 deaths were reported from dengue disease while 281 died last year," the daily statement of the DGHS said.

With the new cases, the total number of patients rose to 40,341, the statement said, adding: "Some 31,937 patients were released from different hospitals this year among the total patients."

July has already become the worst month as the authorities recorded 168 deaths from dengue and 32,363 positive cases till today Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne illness that occurs in tropical and subtropical areas of the world. Outbreaks of the disease are usually seasonal, peaking during and after the rainy season.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha