14th meeting of NDRRMNC underway



Kathmandu: The 14th meeting of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management National Council has kicked off here today.

The meeting presided by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, also the Chairperson of the Council, will assess the damage caused by rain-induced disasters on September 27, 28 and 29 across the country so as to address the urgent need of the affected ones.

The meeting convened in the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers at Singha Durbar will discuss seven key proposals including providing relief materials to disaster survivors, health insurance for the families of those who lost their lives to the disasters.

Discussion on building temporary shelters for resettlement and rehabilitation for those displaced by the disasters and reconstruction of public infrastructures and mobilization of helicopters for effective post-disaster search, rescue and relief material distribution process will figure in the meeting, it was said.

It may be noted that over 250 people, both national an

d foreigners, died in the flood, landslide and inundation among other natural disasters caused by three days’ torrential rainfall.

The preliminary assessment puts the damage inflicted by the disasters on the infrastructures amounts to over Rs 46 billion. The government of Nepal has already declared 71 local levels as severely affected by the disasters.

Source: National News Agency RSS