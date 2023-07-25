Health & Safety, medical

A total of 16 dengue patients died and 2,418 were admitted to different hospitals in the country during the last 24 hours till 8 am today.

"During the period, 1,162 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city and 1,256 were admitted to different hospitals outside it," a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

"This year, 201 deaths were reported from dengue disease while 281 died last year," the daily statement of the DGHS said.

With the new cases, the total number of patients rose to 37,688 the statement said, adding: "Some 29,560 patients were released from different hospitals this year among the total patients."

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne illness that occurs in tropical and subtropical areas of the world. Outbreaks of the disease are usually seasonal, peaking during and after the rainy season.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha