Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held a meeting on Monday.

The meeting between the two was held on the sidelines of the United Nations Food Systems Summit, 2023, taking place at the FAO Headquarters in Rome of Italy, according to the PM Dahal's Secretariat.

On the occasion, discussions were held on various issues including environment, food security and strengthening relations between Nepal and the United Nations.

Prime Minister Dahal had left here for Italy on Saturday. PM Dahal is accompanied by Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development Dr Beduram Bhusal and others.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal