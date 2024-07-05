17 percent of mothers in Jumla aged below 20



Number of mothers aged below 20 has reached 17 percent in Jumla , according to the Public Health Service Office, Jumla.

The office shared the number of teenage girls below 20 has become mothers in all eight local governments here. On the occasion of an orientation programme on health organized here today, Office Chief Krishna Devkota shared that Guthichaur rural municipality accounted for 33 per cent of the pregnant women before 20. Similarly, 13 per cent girls in Chandannath municipality, 22 per cent in Tila rural municipality, 20 per cent in Tatopani, 24 per cent in Patarasi, 20 per cent in Kanakasundari, 17 per cent in Hima and 15 per cent in Sinja rural municipality have become pregnant before 20 years old.

The office has also been working in collaboration with the local levels for leprosy control programme. There are 2.5 percent leprosy patients in the district.0

As informed, 78.2 percent children in the district have access to vaccination through the vaccination programme.

Source: National News Ag

ency RSS