17 sections of different highways still blocked



Kathmandu: A total of 17 road sections along different highways which were damaged by the landslides and floods after the downpour last week still remain blocked for traffic.

According to Nepal Police, 17 road sections have yet not opened though most of the roads are open for traffic. Seven other road sections are open for one-way traffic.

Spokesperson of Home Ministry Rishiram Tiwari said that they were working to resume the vehicular movement along the highways by clearing the debris and carrying out other maintenance works.

As per the notice shared by Nepal Police this evening, Dakhsinkali-Sisneri, Lele-Tikabhairab and Bhedetar-Rake road sections are fully blocked.

Likewise, different sections of Kanti Highway, Kulekhani-Markhu, Bhimphedi-Kulekhani-Phakhel and the different parts of BP Highway are also blocked after the disasters.

Bahrabise-Tatopani, Ramechhap-Sindhuli-Khurkot, Saljhandi-Arghakhanchi-Dhorpatan along the Kaligandaki corridor and Madhyabindu road section of the East-West Highway are als

o obstructed, police said.

Similarly, the roads in Daunne, Bandipur, Vyas Municipality, Panchkhal Hanumangadhi Keraghari, Benighat and Sunkoshi Kameredanda have opened for one-way traffic.

