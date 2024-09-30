Mominul hits century to help Tigers reach 205-6 at lunch



Mominul Haque struck his 13th ton as Bangladesh

reached 205-6 at lunch on Day 4 after the second and final Test against India

saw some action following two washed out days at Green Park in Kanpur today.

Mominul was batting on 102 with Mehidy Hasan Miraz on 6 at the first interval

of the day as the Test looked to head towards a draw.

It was Mominul’s only second Test ton outside of the country. He raised the

century, sweeping Ravichandran Ashwin past square leg for a boundary off 172

balls.

Bangladesh resumed the day at 107-3 and Mominul played some confident shots,

specially against the spinners to keep the side afloat. But the other batters

found it tough to deal with the Indian bowlers who bowled with venom as India

were seeking an unlikely result.

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah gave the side first breakthrough of the day,

rattling the stump of Mushfiqur Rahim who was out for 11 after adding five

runs to his overnight total.

His new ball partner Mohammed Siraj then struck with the wicket of Lito

n Das

(13) who was victimized by a stunning catch of Rohit Sharma at mid-off.

Shakib Al Hasan, potentially playing his last match with Bangladesh jersey,

struck two boundaries to briefly bring back his heydays but Ashwin in his

first over of the day had him caught by Siraj at mid-off for 9.

Mominul was unfazed by the wickets tumbling around him as he took the Indian

bowlers with precision to keep the scoreboard moving.

He, alongside Miraz, saw off the session without further fuss.

India lead the series 1-0 following its 280-run win in the first Test in

Chennai.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha