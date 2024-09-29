BNP leader Dulu acquitted in cyber tribunal case in Rangpur



A court here today acquitted Lalmonirhat

district BNP president and BNP central organizing secretary Asadul Habib Dulu

after dismissing the case filed against him in the Rangpur Cyber Tribunal.

Court sources said Asadul Habib Dulu, also a former deputy minister,

surrendered at the Cyber Tribunal this noon and applied for bail through 25

lawyers.

After hearing, Judge (District and Sessions Judge) Dr Md Abdul Majeed of the

Cyber Tribunal dismissed the case and acquitted him.

The defendant’s lawyer Advocate Mahafuz Un Nabi Don told reporters that a

case was filed against Dulu with Lalmonirhat Sadar Police Station on

September 13, 2023 under the Digital Security Act, 2018, on charges of

carrying out offensive and slanderous propaganda about Bangabandhu on the

Facebook.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha