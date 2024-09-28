Rain washes out Day 2 of Kanpur Test



Day 2 of the second and final Test between Bangladesh and India was washed out without a ball being bowled at Green Park in Kanpur today.

The umpires called it a day after drizzle continued to pour and there was no sign of stopping it. The overnight rains did not help either. There was no sun to dry any of the wetness underneath the sheets, too. However, the weather forecast is quite better tomorrow.

Only 35 overs were possible on Day 1 when India captain Rohit Sharma put Bangladesh into bat first after winning the toss.

Bangladesh then survived some hostile bowling of Indian bowlers to reach 107-3 with Mominul Haque batting on 40 and Mushfiqur Rahim on 6. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto was the other notable scorer with 31.

Indian pacer Akash Deep Singh claimed 2-34 in 10 overs while Ravichandran Ashwin ended with 1-22.

India leads the two-match series 1-0 following its 280-run victory in the first Test in Chennai.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha