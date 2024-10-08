2 AL, BCL leaders arrested over killing Rakib during Mass Uprising



Police early today arrested two more Awami Legue (AL) and Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leaders allegedly for killing Md. Rakib Howlader in an attack on protesters during Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

The arrestees are: Obaidul Islam Milon, AL Publicity and Publication Secretary (Ward No-26) of Chalkbazar Thana unit and Md Arif, Office Secretary of Chalkbazar Moder Thana unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League.

Police arrested the duo from Chalkbazar area early today in connection with Rakib murder case as their involvement was found in the video footages of the incident, a police press release said.

Rakib suffered bullet wounds as the AL and its front and associate bodies fired gunshots and hurled crude bombs on the protesters during Student-People Movement at Chankharpool crossing on September 23, it said.

The bullet wounds Rakib was rushed to the Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital here where the on-duty physicians pronounced him dead.

In separate raid, police on Monday night arrested four AL

leaders from the city’s Pallabi area on charges of killing Sheikh Md Sakib Raihan by indiscriminate firing at the protesters during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in Mirpur area on July 19.

The arrestees are: Prof Md Delwar Hossain, Vice-President of Ward No-2 and Ismail Hossain Jabed, President, E block unit, Md. Iftekharul Chowdhury Chamon, D Block Unit President and Md. Lal Mia Mallick, C Block unit General Secretary of Pallabi Thana unit of Bangladesh Awami League.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha